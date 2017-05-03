Governor Burgum Issues Vetoes on Bills Passed by Legislture

BISMARCK, ND — Gov. Burgum has vetoed some or all of nine bills passed by the Legislature, including portions of the Public Employees Retirement System budget.

One section Burgum struck down would have had the state terminate its six-year health insurance contract with Sanford Health Plan two years early.

Sanford began providing coverage in 2015 after out-bidding Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.

House Majority Leader Al Carlson had pushed for a self-funded plan, citing rising costs under the current plan.

All told, Burgum signed 440 bills this session, 10 with line-item vetoes, and vetoed three complete bills.