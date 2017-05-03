LIVE: A Bison’s Journey To The NFL With Bison Illustrated

This month's Bison Illustrated features the journey of Kyle Emanuel from high school to NDSU to the NFL.

Bison Illustrated editor Joe Kerlin joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the May issues of Spotlight Media’s magazines.

It also features a recap of coach Jon Gruden’s visit to Fargo.

You can pick up the magazines free at store around the Fargo-Moorhead area.

For more information visit the Spotlight Media website by clicking here.