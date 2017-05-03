Minnesota Lawmakers Looking for Harsher Penalties for Genital Cutting of Children

Prosecutors say the girls were brought to Michigan by their mothers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota lawmakers are moving to levy harsh penalties on parents who subject their children to genital cutting after a Detroit-area doctor was charged.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was charged last week with female genital mutilation and other crimes for allegedly performing the procedure on two seven-year-old Minnesota girls.

The manager of the clinic and his wife were also indicted.

Prosecutors say the girls were brought to Michigan by their mothers.

A Minnesota House panel has unanimously passed a bill that would make it a felony for parents to subject their children to the practice.