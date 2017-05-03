Minnesota Lawmakers Looking for Harsher Penalties for Genital Cutting of Children

Prosecutors say the girls were brought to Michigan by their mothers
TJ Nelson

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota lawmakers are moving to levy harsh penalties on parents who subject their children to genital cutting after a Detroit-area doctor was charged.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was charged last week with female genital mutilation and other crimes for allegedly performing the procedure on two seven-year-old Minnesota girls.

The manager of the clinic and his wife were also indicted.

Prosecutors say the girls were brought to Michigan by their mothers.

A Minnesota House panel has unanimously passed a bill that would make it a felony for parents to subject their children to the practice.

Related Post

Minnesota Lawmaker Pushes for Recreational Marijua...
Minnesota Wineries Suing Over State Grape Restrict...
Two Charged, Four Others Being Considered in Killi...
Record Amount of Meth Seized by Minnesota Law Enfo...

You Might Like