Minnesota Lawmakers Looking for Harsher Penalties for Genital Cutting of Children

ADA, Minn. -- The mayor of Ada, Minnesota has stepped down. Mayor James Ellefson retired effective last night. His term was set to expire in 2020. Ellefson joined the city council after the flood of 1997 and became mayor in… continue reading ›
BISMARCK, ND -- Gov. Burgum has vetoed some or all of nine bills passed by the Legislature, including portions of the Public Employees Retirement System budget. One section Burgum struck down would have had the state terminate its six-year… continue reading ›
MINNESOTA -- A federal judge has stayed further proceedings in a class-action lawsuit over Minnesota's sex offender treatment program. Lawyers for the offenders have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court finding that the program is… continue reading ›