Students Injured In Bemidji School Bus Accident

The injured have been brought to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.

BEMIDJI, MINN. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol confirms students were injured in the roll-over of a Bemidji School District Bus north of Bemidji this morning.

According to Lakeland Public Television, One student was airlifted after his arm was pinned between a seat and bus.

Five students were taken from the scene by ambulance.

Beltrami Sheriff Phil Hodapp told Lakeland Public Television that none of the injuries were critical, some are serious and the rest are minor.

The minor injuries were treated at the scene and the student released to their parents.

The school bus No. 25 rolled over on Grange Road and Irvine. A passenger car struck the rear of the bus causing it to land in the ditch on its side.

The state patrol is assisting the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of the crash.

The injured have been brought to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.

Spokeswoman Lindsey Wangberg tells KFGO News it’s chaotic at the hospital and they’re trying to get accurate information.

She says a hotline has been set up for parents to call to find out if their children were on the bus.

That number at Sanford is 218-333-6040.

Parents are asked to use the east entrance of the hospital.

Jim Hess, Superintendent of Bemidji Public Schools released the following statement:

This morning at approximately 7:30 a.m., school bus #25 was involved in an accident at the intersection of Grange Road and Irvine Avenue. A passenger car struck the rear of the bus causing it to land in the ditch on its side.

Many students on the bus suffered bumps and bruises as the bus tipped on its side.

Five students were taken from the scene of the accident by ambulance. One student was airlifted to receive medical treatment. All students involved were taken to Sanford Health for examination and will be transported to their schools.

We want to thank all the emergency responders for their excellent assistance during this stressful time.

A parent hotline has been established at Sanford Health – 333-6040.