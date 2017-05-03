Thirty Students Sent to Hospital After Bemidji Bus Crash

BEMIDJI, Minn. — School officials say 30 students were sent to a hospital to be checked out after a school bus crash near Bemidji.

The superintendent says one student may have suffered a broken arm, another had a facial laceration and a third had possible internal injuries.

Other students aboard had “bumps and bruises.”

Most of the students involved were from the Red Lake Nation.

Authorities said the bus was struck by a car at about 7:30 a.m., causing it to land on its side in a ditch.