Man Wanted In Connection With Crookston Death In Custody

Forty-nine-year-old Eddie Markeith Frazier was taken into custody around 3 a.m., according to Bloomington Police.

Crookston Police are searching for Eddie Frazier after going to his apartment and finding a woman dead.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A person of interest in the death of a Crookston woman is now in custody following a six-hour manhunt in Bloomington overnight.

Forty-nine-year-old Eddie Markeith Frazier was taken into custody around 3 a.m., according to Bloomington Police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Frazier is a person of interest in the murder of 48-year-old Tawnja Wallace. Wallace was found dead in the Crookston home she shared with Frazier Wednesday morning.

From statements Frazier made, investigators believed he was either heading to the Twin Cities, South Dakota or Arizona.

Wednesday night, police learned Frazier was in Bloomington.

Around 9 p.m., BCA agents attempted to approach Frazier in a car near 86th Street and Oakland Avenue South. Police said shots were fired and Frazier sped off.

His vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of 83rd Street and Wentworth Avenue South.

Police immediately set up a perimeter and began a search. For six hours, police drove up and down streets and urged people in the area to stay in their homes.

Then, around 3 a.m., the manhunt came to an end when officers found Frazier in the 8200 block of Stevens Avenue South.

Frazier was loaded onto a stretcher and appeared to be injured. However, no word has been given on his condition or current whereabouts.

CROOKSTON, Minn. — A woman is found dead in Crookston and police want to talk to the man she lived with.

Officers found the body of 48-year-old Tawnja Wallace this morning in the home she shared with 49-year-old Eddie Frazier.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Frazier was last seen at 11 a.m. in Detroit Lakes.

Investigators believe he is headed to the Twin Cities, South Dakota or Arizona.

Frazier is 6’4″, 320 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a silver Oldsmobile Aurora with Minnesota license plate 341 VNZ.