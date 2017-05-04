Fargo Police Arrest Suspected Burglar After Public Tip

FARGO, ND — A tip from the public led Fargo police to bust a suspected burglar early this morning.

Police arrested 20-year-old Will Bollum of Fargo, after a witness said he tossed a rock through the glass window of a business in the 1200 block of Page Drive, then reached in, opened the locked door and entered the building.

An employee of a cleaning crew nearby spotted Bollum and called police.

Officers set up a perimeter and sent in a K9.

Bollum was caught in a stairwell.

Fargo Police said tips like this that lead to an arrest are invaluable to police.