Fargo Police Arrest Suspected Burglar After Public Tip

An employee of a cleaning crew nearby spotted Bollum and called police
Alison Voorhees

 

FARGO, ND — A tip from the public led Fargo police to bust a suspected burglar early this morning.

Police arrested 20-year-old Will Bollum of Fargo, after a witness said he tossed a rock through the glass window of a business in the 1200 block of Page Drive, then reached in, opened the locked door and entered the building.

An employee of a cleaning crew nearby spotted Bollum and called police.

Officers set up a perimeter and sent in a K9.

Bollum was caught in a stairwell.

Fargo Police said tips like this that lead to an arrest are invaluable to police.

Related Post

Broadway Intersections Closed for at Least Two Mon...
Warm Up Your Valentine
HS Baseball Roundup: Pugliano’s 11 Strikeout...
South Fargo Home Damaged by Fire

You Might Like