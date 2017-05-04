Sheyenne Baseball, Softball, Soccer all Pick up Wins

Mustangs run the table in Thursday's games

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Thursday was a good day for West Fargo Sheyenne athletics.

The baseball team needed extra innings but took care of business at home against Red River 8-7.

The Mustang softball team played Shanley in the Randy Nelson memorial game to honor the late Deacons’ Activities Director who died of cancer in 2014. Sheyenne won the game 8-3.

In soccer, the Mustangs dealt Fargo North its second loss of the season, 2-0.