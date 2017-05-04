West Acres Mall Announces One Store’s Expansion, Another on the Move

FARGO, ND — Two stores in the West Acres Mall are taking over some extra space and announce expansion plans.

Men’s retailer Halberstadt’s is expanding into empty store space located next to its spot in the JC Penney wing of the mall.

The store was previously the location for The Limited, which closed this year.

Halberstadt’s officials say they are excited to increase their product line and better meet their customers’ needs as their business has been booming.

Also joining the wing will be Lux Spa, which is currently located in the former Sears wing.

The store will be filling the spot previously rented by Simply Mac, which also closed this year.

The move gives them 40 percent more space to accommodate customer growth.

Both locations will be open for business by this summer.