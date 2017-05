Bison Baseball Upsets Oral Roberts in Game One of Series

NDSU pounds out 14 hits in the victory.

FARGO, N.D. — The Bison baseball team picked up a huge conference victory at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night over league leading Oral Roberts 10-7. NDSU recorded 14 hits in the victory. Bennett Hostetler lead the attack with four hits, Mason Pierzchalski added three more and four RBI for the herd.

NDSU is back in action Saturday at 1 p.m. against Oral Roberts at Newman Outdoor Field.