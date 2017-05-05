Cinco de Mayo: Myths Vs. Facts

It's not Mexican Independence Day, folks.

For many of us north of the border, Cinco de Mayo is a great excuse to eat all the guacamole we want as we celebrate Mexican heritage. But it’s not all salsa and chips to people with real Mexican heritage.

Emily Welker sat down live in-studio with Baja-born Fargo-Moorhead resident Alfredo Carballo-Natera to talk where Cinco de Mayo comes from, how Mexicans traditionally celebrate the holiday (hint: despite what you may have heard, it is not Mexican Independence Day — that’s in September), and how the authentic celebration differs from the way it’s ordinarily observed in the United States. And whatever way you choose to celebrate, stay safe out there this Cinco de Mayo celebration.