Coach of the Week: Fargo North’s Michelle Crary

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North girls soccer coach Michelle Crary is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Crary is in her fourth year in charge of the Spartans, and she is trying to get them a second championship during her tenure.

North is 6-2-1 on the year after a win against Grand Forks Central Friday night.