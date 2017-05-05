Update: Fargo Gander Mountain To Remain Open

FARGO (KFGO) – Despite signs that say “going out of business” and “everything must go,” Gander Mountain in Fargo is going to stay open.

The hunting and fishing chain, based in St. Paul, filed for bankruptcy protection in March and announced that 32 of its 160 stores in 11 states would be closing.

The CEO of Camping World, the company that won a bankruptcy auction of Gander Mountain’s assets, said in a Tweet last night that the store in Fargo would remain open.

The store is located along I-94 and 45th Street South,

