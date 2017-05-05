High School Softball Roundup: West Fargo Rolls past Devils Lake

Fargo North downs Moorhead
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Packers (17-3) defeated Devils Lake (2-10) 10-0 on Friday night. The Packers improve to 8-0 at home. They will take on Fargo Davies next Tuesday.

Across the border in Minnesota, the Moorhead Spuds (3-8) fell to Fargo North (7-5) by a final score of 15-5. Lexi Dauner hit a 2-run Home Run for the Spuds but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Spartans. North plays a double header with Red River on Monday. Moorhead travels to Bemidji on Tuesday.

