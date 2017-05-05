Matt Veit Commits to Concordia for Basketball

Veit: two-time All-State Tournament Team at Davies H.S.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Fargo Davies’ basketball player Matt Veit has a team lined up for college. Veit is taking his talents to Concordia to become a Cobber.

He holds the Eagles record for steals in a season and in a career, and this winter he set the Davies mark for most assists in a single season.

Over his high school career, he notched 1,178 points and was part of the team that won the state title in 2014.