President Kennedy Ready for Title IX Challenge

President Mark Kennedy at UND discusses the Title IX complaint against the University

GRAND FORKS, ND — As if budget cuts weren’t enough, UND is also facing complaints against their athletic programs.

Earlier this year, UND announced it was cutting their women’s hockey and men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.

A federal Title IX sex discrimination complaint has been filed, stating the university does not give women equal opportunities in athletics.

President Mark Kennedy says he’s not surprised about the complaint over intercollegiate sports programs.

“We fully expected that this challenge would come,” he said. “We look forward to answering all the questions that are underneath it, which you saw one of the action steps we have is making whatever adjustments there are necessary in order to fully comply with Title IX and every other obligation we have.”

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights says in a letter to UND that investigators will conduct at least one on-site visit.