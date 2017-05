Spartans Baseball Sweeps Double Header with Bruins

North on 7-game winning streak.

FARGO, N.D. — Crosstown rivalry between Fargo South (5-12) and Fargo North (15-6) was renewed Friday. In the double header North won game one 5-2 and they also won game two 11-10. The Spartans have now won seven consecutive games. North hosts Central on Monday for a double header, while South will visit Shanley on Saturday.