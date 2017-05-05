Therapy Dogs Helping College Students Finish Strong

At least 7 therapy dogs were on UND's campus to help relieve the stress of finals

GRAND FORKS, ND — Students studying for finals at UND had some extra furry visitors for the day.

Seven therapy dogs made appearances at the university to take the edge off of students who are studying for finals.

Students were able to sit and play with the dogs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Chester Fritz Library in order to take a break relieve some stress.

Therapy dog team members say it’s the perfect opportunity to help clear your head.

“During a time of finals, I think it’s really important because it can help reduce stress,” said Laurel Johnson. “I think it will help the students think more clearly and do their best on the tests. Maybe stop and take a breath and say ‘hey, I got to see these great therapy dogs’.”

The event was hosted by UND’s Clinical and Sport Psychologist team.