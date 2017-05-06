Experts Give Children Free Safety Tips at the Zoo

Safe Kids FM Safety Safari took place at the Red River Zoo

FARGO, N.D. — Firefighters, police and FM ambulance went to the Red River Zoo, but not because of an emergency. Sanford Children’s Safe Kids FM and AAA hosted their annual safe Kids FM Safety Safari.

Animal presentations, a rollover simulator and safety games were set up for children and parents.

Organizers say it’s a great way to get the community together by incorporating education with fun.

“It brings our community members together so we have FM ambulance here and we have the fire department here and we also have a smoke house simulator in the back,” said Elizabeth Oestreich, child injury prevention coordinator. “So it brings us community partners together to work together as a community.”

Event sponsors include AAA North Dakota, Red River Zoo, Safe Kids Fargo-Moorhead, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Sanford Children’s.