Parents and Teachers Throw Color at Students to Promote Exercise

Lewis and Clark Elementary hosted the third annual Family Color Run

FARGO, N.D. — It’s National Fitness Month and to celebrate, kids in Fargo are running with style. They picked a nice sunny day for Lewis & Clark Elementary School’s third annual Family Color Run.

Clouds of bright colors and vibrant hues were thrown on the runners.

Organizers want this event to promote physical exercise with families in the area.

Teachers say it’s a unique and colorful way to get out of the house and have some fun.

“Throwing color at the kids. Watching the kids have a good time and the parents come out and support and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Danielle Peterson, Lewis & Clark Elementary Title 1 Math Teacher.

Funds raised go to purchasing a 3D printer, Hummingbird robotics kits and Ozobots for the school.