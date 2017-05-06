Pierzchalski’s Walk-off Single Lifts NDSU Past Oral Roberts

R. Pfannenstein throws seven strikeouts for NDSU in victory.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Junior Mason Pierzchalski hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the North Dakota State University baseball team to a 3-2 win over Summit League-leading Oral Roberts on Saturday, May 6, in the second game of a three-game Summit League series at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the win, the Bison improve to 24-21 on the season and 14-9 in league play, and give Oral Roberts its first league series loss of the season. ORU drops to 32-13 overall and 19-4 in league action with the setback.

After the Golden Eagles scored two runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game, 2-2, freshman Bennett Hostetler and junior Drew Fearing hit back-to-back one-out singles in the bottom of the ninth before Pierzchalski stepped to the plate and drove a 2-1 pitch into right field, allowing Hostetler to score, securing the Bison victory.

Hostetler recorded three hits, while Fearing, Pierzchalski, Logan Busch and Tucker Rohde each tallied two hits to lead North Dakota State at the plate.

Senior right-handed pitcher Reed Pfannenstein allowed two earned runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in a career-high 8 1/3 innings pitched. Redshirt junior Kevin Folman (4-0) earned the victory on the mound for the Bison after pitching 2/3 of an inning and allowing no earned runs on one hit with a strikeout.

Infielder Cal Hernandez recorded three hits, including a double, to lead the Golden Eagles in the batter’s box.

Oral Roberts closer Kyler Stout (2-2) suffered the loss after giving up the game-winning hit in the ninth.

The Bison and Golden Eagles are slated to play the third and final game of the series on Sunday, May 7, at 1 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.