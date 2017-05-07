Chemicals Likely Caused Glyndon Business Fire
Wood-finishing chemicals likely caused fire at Andy Lake Woodworks
Authorities say wood-finishing chemicals likely caused a weekend fire that destroyed a wood carving business in western Minnesota.
The fire at Andy Lake Woodworks in Glyndon was reported early Saturday afternoon.
Three log sheds and a shop building were destroyed. No one was hurt, but a firefighter was treated at the scene after becoming overheated.
Authorities say the fire apparently was started by spontaneous combustion of wood-finishing chemicals.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.