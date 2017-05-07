Fargo Police Crack Down During Finals Week

Multiple citations issued for underage drinking

During the final weeks of class, the Fargo Police Department is cracking down on loud parties and underage drinking.

Three officers patrolled the area near the NDSU campus on Saturday. It’s an area that police are often called to on noise complaints.

They issued minor in possession citations to ten people. Ten citations were given out for selling or consuming alcohol in public.

One person was arrested on a warrant while another person was arrested for possessing meth, refusing to halt, preventing arrest and had a federal warrant.