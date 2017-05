Motorcycle Driver Injured in Richland County Crash

One woman injured after crashing into a ditch

A motorcycle driver was injured in a crash Saturday night in Richland County.

The sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Julie Moderow lost control of her motorcycle and crashed in a ditch on County Road 16.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m.

Moderow was taken by air ambulance to Sanford in Fargo.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.