Oral Roberts Avoids Sweep of NDSU Baseball

Bison leave 9 runners on base in the loss.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles claimed a 4-0 win over the North Dakota State University baseball team in the series finale of a three-game Summit League series Sunday, May 7, at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the loss, NDSU falls to 24-22 on the season and 14-10 in league play, while ORU improves to 33-13 overall and 20-4 in league action.

Senior designated hitter JT Core went 2-for-4 with a double to lead North Dakota State at the plate, while Bennett Hostetler, Drew Fearing, Ben Petersen, Logan Busch and Danny Palmiscno each recorded a hit.

Sophomore right-handed starter Jordan Harms (2-7) suffered the loss on the mound after allowing four runs – two earned – on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Infielder Nick Roark led the Golden Eagles in the batter’s box, going 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI.

ORU left-handed starting pitcher Miguel Ausua (9-2) earned the win after giving up no earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. Closer Kyler Stout secured his ninth save for Oral Roberts.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host Western Illinois for its final home Summit League series of the season May 12-14 at Newman Outdoor Field. The series opener is slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday.