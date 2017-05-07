Road Work Ahead of Schedule on 32nd Avenue Project

32nd Avenue South and I-29 bridge projects

The warm, dry weather has provided a major boost to crews working on the 32nd Avenue South reconstruction and I-29 bridge widening projects in Fargo.

They have completed large portions of concrete paving on the west end of the work zone, over the bridge and on the east end.

They have also finished grading on the east side of I-29 near 36th Street South faster than expected.

As a result, crews will begin work on widening 36th Street south of 32nd Avenue on Tuesday.

Watch for road closures in that area.