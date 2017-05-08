Cass County Vector Control Already Battling Mosquito Populations

Cass County Vector Control is making rounds in the community to get rid of mosquitoes before they cause harm

FARGO, ND — It’s almost that time of year again where the buzzing and biting insects are coming out to play.

“Especially at night, sometimes at night when it gets really humid there will be like a thick cloud of them just to attack you left and right,” said Ward Kitzman from West Fargo.

“This year we’re seeing mosquitoes in the water early on,” said Carter Woodley, who is a supervisor with Cass County Vector Control.

Cass County Vector Control spent the day checking out standing water around the community to see which areas were infected with the pests.

“If we can kill every mosquito before they start flying around and biting people, then everybody will be happy with that,” said Woodley.

They use BTI, which kills all larvae, and is the early stage of life for mosquitoes.

“It doesn’t kill anything else,” said Woodley. “It’s very safe for people. It’s safe for pets. It’s safe for kids.”

Most importantly, it helps protect us from diseases.

“Probably the most prevalent harm that people in the area worry about would getting bit by a mosquito that is carrying West Nile virus,” said Brenton Nesemeier, who is an epidemiologist with North Dakota Department of Health.

According to Fargo Cass Public Health, at least 85 people in North Dakota were affected by the fever in 2016.

“A lot of times, people are usually asymptomatic. They don’t have any symptoms,” said Nesemeier. “Some other symptoms may include a fever, body aches, chills.”

Fortunately, there are a few ways we can all protect ourselves during the upcoming season.

“Basically, what I do, is just the repellent stuff and have the stuff that you can rub on your skin,” said Kitzman.

“Other good things are kind of just staying inside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active,” said Woodley.

“Clean out those bird baths on a regular basis or freshen with fresh water,” said Nesemeier.

It’s a bite that many might not even notice, but experts say it’s always best to take safety precautions no matter what.

Cass County Vector Control will be out all summer trying to curb the mosquito population.