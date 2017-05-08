Davies High School Student, Youth Volunteer Meets Most Decorated Olympian in the World

TJ Nelson

 

WASHINGTON D.C. — North Dakota’s top youth volunteers were honored in Washington, D.C. and got to meet an Olympic champion.

The picture shows Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps talking with 17-year-old Nidhi Mahale of Fargo and 14-year-old Annabelle Barcomb of Minot.

The young ladies were honored for their outstanding volunteer service during the 22nd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Mahale goes to Davies and launched a nonprofit that has raised over $16,000 to improve the lives of children.

Barcomb attends Erik Ramstad Middle School and volunteers to help people with special needs play baseball.

