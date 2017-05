Dickey County Toddler Found Safe After 12 Hour Search

The child was spotted near a bridge on the Maple River

ELLENDALE, ND — A three year-old boy was found safe this morning after an all-night search in Dickey County.

The boy was located a couple of miles from his home, which is about 6 miles southeast of Ellendale.

The child was spotted near a bridge on the Maple River.

He was tired and hungry, but otherwise okay.

The boy had wandered away from his house around 8 o’clock last night and wasn’t found until 9 this morning.

A number of law enforcement agencies were joined in the search by the civil air patrol and volunteers on ATVS.