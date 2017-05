Drivers of Semis Dead after Head-On Crash Near New Town

Authorities say one semi was loaded with frack sand and the other with crude oil and both were completely burned

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND — The drivers of two semis have died in a crash in northwestern North Dakota.

The state Highway Patrol said the fully-loaded semis collided head-on in Mountrail County early Saturday and caught fire.

The collision happened on the Highway 23 bypass near New Town.

The victims have not been identified.