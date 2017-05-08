Fargo Police Want You To Name The K9

Fargo Police are adding a K9 to their force.

They’re looking for your help.

Help naming the new police canine.

The new dog will begin his or her training June 26th and will finish August 4th. First thing’s first….we need a name! That’s where you come in.

We are looking for the public to suggest names.

You can do so by contacting Lt. George Vinson at gvinson@cityoffargo.com or 701-476-4092.

The naming process will close on MAY 12th at NOON!

Our current canine handlers will get together and select three names which we think will work best. Next week, we’ll put those three names back out to you for a vote. The highest vote getter will win and will be the name of our next police canine. The person who suggested the winning name first will get a unique opportunity at the United States Police Canine Association’s public demonstration held on Fargo on June 11th (this is optional). All of our canines will be there to show off their talents and we hope you will be there too! FYI- The names K9 Earl, K9 Falco, and K9 Bali are taken already.

You may suggest as many names as you’d like!