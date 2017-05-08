Four People Escape Unharmed at Fire in Moorhead

The garage is facing extensive damage from the fire

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Crews respond to a fire in Moorhead just after 6:30 p.m.

They found heavy smoke inside a garage at 1621 5th Street South.

It took under 20 minutes to put the fire out.

Four people were home at the time and were able to get out.

A crew from Fargo was originally requested but was cleared to leave after about five minutes.

The garage has extensive damage and there is light smoke damage in the house.

The assistant fire marshal is investigating the cause.

“We’re glad to see everybody got out of the house today,” said Assistant Chief Jeff Wllin with the Moorhead Fire Department. “We don’t know if they had working smoke detectors or not but that is our biggest life safety message. Have a working smoke detector so you have time to get out.”

The Salvation Army was called to assist, as well as the Red Cross.