Jackie Do My Job: Zookeeper

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Learns What it Takes To Be a Zookeeper at the Chahinkapa Zoo

All week long you can see KVRR’s Jackie Kelly do different jobs throughout the area.

The first job Jackie did was learn what it takes to be a zookeeper at the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Her tasks included feeding the animals, giving them enrichment, and cleaning up after them.

If you have a job you’d like to see Jackie do click this link here.