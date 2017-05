Moszer to be Honored on National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

Join us for our coverage as the nation honors those killed in the line of duty

FARGO, ND — Fallen Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer will be honored as his name is engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers memorial in Washington D.C.

KVRR will be there live starting Saturday night from a candlelight vigil on the National Mall right through the National Peace Officers Memorial Day service on Monday.

