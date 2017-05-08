ND Lawmakers Consider Overriding Governor’s Veto on Money for Townships

Gov. Burgum vetoed a $16 million appropriation that would have provided each non-oil producing township $10,000
TJ Nelson

 

BISMARCK, ND — As Gov. Burgum prepares to give the commencement address at NDSU on Saturday, legislators could be headed back to Bismarck.

Legislative leaders will decide this week whether to return to and attempt to override a veto by the governor.

He vetoed a $16 million appropriation that would have provided each non-oil producing township $10,000.

Burgum said the “across-the-board appropriation is both arbitrary and an inefficient use” of the state’s “scarce financial resources.”

An official representing North Dakota townships says the money helped reduce property taxes used to maintain roads.

