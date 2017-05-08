RedHawks Donate To Shriner’s Hospital for Home Exhibition Game

Staff with the RedHawks said they tries to be as active in the community as possible

FARGO, N.D. — Dig out those foam fingers and baseball hats.

The RedHawks hosted their first home exhibition game of the summer.

Tickets were $7 each, with a portion of the cost going toward the Shrine Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

Both new and returning playing battled the St. Paul Saints.

This is the organization’s 22nd season.

Tickets are available at the box office at Newman Outdoor Field.

“We’ve tried to partner as much as we can with the community and be the best we can for Fargo–Moorhead. It’s a real opportunity for the team to get a feel for the home surface,” said Michael Larson, the assistant general manager of the RedHawks.

Tuesday’s exhibition game starts at 11 a.m.

May 29th marks the first home game of the regular season.