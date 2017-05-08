Student Robot Projects Day at NDSU

Computer Science Students at NDSU Present Their Semester Long Robot Projects

FARGO, ND — Computer Science students at NDSU have released the robots!

Students presented their semester-long projects and then had the opportunity to try out their peers projects.

Some of the projects included ground robots, robots that connect with one another, robot soccer and drones.

The assistant professor of the class says that this project helps prepare students for the future.

“When people are out, applying for jobs and doing interviews, being able to say ‘hey, I made a robot that actually does this’ as opposed to ‘hey, I took a quiz and did really well’ it’s a different story for the type of interview,” said Jeremy Straub, an assistant professor of computer science at NDSU. “Hopefully, a much more successful interview for the students.”

Although all of the robots created were different, the one thing that they all have in common is they have either a computer or software controlling the robot.