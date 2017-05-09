Are You Ready? The Fargo Marathon Starts Next Week

Marathon Week starts with the Cyclothon on Monday evening

FARGO, ND — It’s the annual event that has turned into a citywide celebration…the Fargo Marathon.

It might be hard to believe that we are just days away from a jam packed week of marathon events.

The marathon hits the streets of Fargo and Moorhead next weekend, but the Fargo Marathon is more than just the race on Saturday.

“We’re really hoping that Friday night 5K that’s something that we really want to get as many involved in as possible,” said Mark Knutson, who is the executive director of the Fargo Marathon. “A lot of people, you know, don’t want to run 26.2 miles and that’s totally understandable. But the Friday night 5K is so much fun.”

The lineup of events for Marathon Week is the same as last year, and event organizers believe the turnout will be as strong as ever.

“We didn’t really add anything new this year,” said Knutson. “The two things we added last year were the Cyclothon and the Dog Run, and those are continuing again this year. The numbers are significantly higher than they were last year.”

If you are planning to run next Saturday there are a few changes to keep in mind.

“Everything is backed up by a half hour, so the marathon will start at seven, the half–marathon will start at seven–fifteen and then the 10K will start at seven–thirty,” said Knutson.

Even if you’re not planning on running Saturday, race organizers want the public to help cheer on the racers.

“We’re encouraging people to come downtown to Broadway,” said Knutson. “There’s going to be a lot of activity there. It’s kind of a good spot for the participants to get encouragement because it’s late in the race.”

Registration for next Tuesday’s Dog Run has closed, but is still open for the other events.

For more information on the Fargo Marathon, click here.