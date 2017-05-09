Bison Softball Embracing Underdog Role
NDSU has won seven conference titles in last nine years.
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State (24-30) is the No. 2 seed and is scheduled to play either No. 3 Western Illinois (20-30) or No. 6 South Dakota State (19-34) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Summit League Championship opener at the Ellig Sports Complex.
The Bison are making their ninth straight tournament appearance and have compiled a 26-5 record including seven championships.
The tournament schedule:
Summit League Softball Championship
Ellig Sports Complex, Fargo, N.D.
Wednesday, May 10
Game 1: (4) South Dakota (21-30) vs. (5) Omaha (15-29), 3 p.m.
Game 2: (3) Western Illinois (20-30) vs. (6) South Dakota State (19-34), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
Game 3: (1) IUPUI (21-27) vs. Game 1 Winner – Noon
Game 4: (2) North Dakota State (24-30) vs. Game 2 Winner – 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 5 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner – 1 p.m.
Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser – 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 1 p.m.
*Game 9: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser – 3:30 p.m.
*If necessary
NOTE: Games 1 & 2 will be single elimination with the remainder of the tournament being double elimination.
Winner receives Summit League automatic bid to NCAA tournament.