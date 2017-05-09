Bison Softball Embracing Underdog Role

NDSU has won seven conference titles in last nine years.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State (24-30) is the No. 2 seed and is scheduled to play either No. 3 Western Illinois (20-30) or No. 6 South Dakota State (19-34) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Summit League Championship opener at the Ellig Sports Complex.

The Bison are making their ninth straight tournament appearance and have compiled a 26-5 record including seven championships.

The tournament schedule: