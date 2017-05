Construction Begins on North Dakota’s First Chick-fil-A in Grand Forks

The second Chick-fil-A in the state will be going up in Fargo later this summer

GRAND FORKS, ND – Construction has started on the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Dakota.

It is being built at 3230 32nd Avenue South in Grand Forks and will have seating for 129 people, patio seating and two drive-thru lanes.

The restaurant will open in the fall and provide around 90 new jobs.

The second Chick-fil-A in the state will be going up in Fargo later this summer.

It’ll be built at the corner of 42nd Street and 13th Avenue South and replace the old TGI Fridays restaurant.

The chain is known for its signature Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.