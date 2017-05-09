Diocese of Crookston, Bishop Sued Over 46-Year-Old Abuse Allegations

CROOKSTON, Minn. — A man who says he was abused by a priest 46 years ago is suing Bishop Michael Hoeppner and the Diocese of Crookston.

The lawsuit says Ronald Vasek was exploring whether to become a deacon in 2010 when he reported the abuse by Father Roger Grundhaus to Hoeppner.

He says the bishop advised him not to tell anyone.

It also alleges Hoeppner suppressed his report by threatening to make it hard for him to become a deacon, and threatening Vasek’s son’s career as a priest.

Vasek got emotional while talking about a letter he was asked to sign saying the abuse never happened.

“It said that while on a trip to Columbus, Ohio, when you were with Father Grundhaus, nothing happened,” said Vasek. “I read the letter and I thought if I sign this letter, it’s a lie.”

The Diocese of Crookston released a written statement saying they are “saddened and troubled” by the allegations.

The Diocese says it plans to conduct a thorough investigation.

Here’s the statement the Diocese released on the matter:

Bishop Hoeppner and other diocesan leaders are deeply saddened and troubled about the allegations made today by Ron Vasek.

The Diocese of Crookston takes all allegations of sexual abuse very seriously. Mr. Vasek’s allegation of sexual abuse dates to 1971 and involves Msgr. Roger Grundhaus. Msgr. Grundhaus hsa been retired since July 1, 2010 and is currently suspended from active ministry.

Mr. Vasek has also alleged that Bishop Hoepnner coerced him into signing a document against his will and to not pursue the reporting of the allegations against Msgr. Grundhaus. Bishop Hoeppner categorically denies that he in any way forced, coerced or encouraged Mr. Vasek to not pursue his allegations regarding Msgr. Grundhaus. Mr. Vasek’s allegations of abuse regarding Msgr. Grundhaus were reported to law enforcement in 2011.

The Diocese of Crookston plans to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. It would not be appropriate to comment further until that investigation has been completed.

The Diocese of Crookston is committed to the protection of children and the safe environment of our schools, parishes and communities. The Diocese of Crookston encourages anyone with information regarding the abuse or exploitation of children or young people to immediately report that information to law enforcement or the Diocese of Crookston Victim’s Assistance Coordinator, Louann McGlynn at 218-281-7895. The Diocese of Crookston has fully adopted the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People as promulgated by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Bishop Hoepnner asks that all those involved be kept in prayer during this difficult time.