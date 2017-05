Familiar Names Top Finalist List for West Fargo Police Chief

The search for a new police chief came after commissioners fired Chief Mike Reitan in February over his management style

WEST FARGO, ND — The long list of nominees to become West Fargo’s next police chief has been narrowed down to three.

The finalists are Fargo Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson, North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Heith Janke.

The search for a new police chief came after commissioners fired Chief Mike Reitan in February over his management style.

A city spokeswoman says they will now evaluate who will be included in a second round of interviews to pick the best candidate for the position.