Fargo Public School District Announces 2017 Administrator of the Year

Tanya Wrigley-Lingle of Eagles Elementary School Recieved Fargo Public School District's 2017 Administrator of the Year Award

FARGO, ND — Local elementary school students jumped for joy as their principal was awarded Administrator of the Year.

Tanya Wrigley-Lingle, the principal of Eagles Elementary, received the Fargo Public School district award.

She has worked in the district for the past 24 years, holding various teaching jobs and leadership roles in multiple schools.

Wrigley-Lingle said she was surprised and grateful for the award.

“It’s just hard to believe,” she said. “There are so many people that are so deserving. I have a great team. The elementary principal team is incredible and so I look to those colleagues to assist me every day.”

She says that she tries her hardest to make sure her students think of a principle as a helper who they look forward to seeing instead of someone to be afraid of.