Minneapolis Parks Now Tobacco Free

The policy includes the use of e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Cities in Minnesota are continuing their battle against tobacco.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board has now banned all tobacco use in all of the city’s parks.

The policy includes the use of e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

But officials said if you are caught with a cigarette inside any of the parks, you won’t have to worry about paying up.

“This is a policy, not an ordinance,” said Tyrize Cox, with the Park and Recreation Board. “So we do not intend to ticket or jail anyone who’s smoking. We really are very confident that people will be respectful of the parks and other parks visitors.”

Cox said if you are caught violating the policy, you will be asked to leave.

Also, if tobacco use is part of a traditional spiritual or cultural ceremony, it will be allowed as long as it has approval from the board.

Minneapolis joins 30 other metro park systems that are going smoke free.