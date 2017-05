President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Attorney General Jeff Sessions recommended the decision to President Trump and a search for a new director will begin immediately

WASHINGTON D.C. — White House officials confirm President Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

The president sent a letter to Comey, stating that he agreed with the Department of Justice that Comey “is not able to effectively lead the bureau”.

Comey has been criticized by the president for his investigation into a connection between the Trump campaign and Russia during the presidential election.

He also just recently announced he gave false testimony to the Senate about Hillary Clinton and the handling of her classified emails.

President Trump released a statement saying today “will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement” and he is hoping to restore “public trust and confidence” back into the FBI.