RedHawks Tie Saints in Exhibition Game

It was a tie... and an exhibition game.

FARGO, N.D. (F-M Redhawks) – The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and St. Paul Saints played to a 3-3 tie in American Association exhibition baseball on Tuesday afternoon in front of 3,903 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Charlie Valerio jump started the RedHawks offense in the second inning with a double, plating K.D. Kang who walked to leadoff the bottom half of the frame. Valerio scored a few batters later on a two-out error committed by St. Paul to give Fargo-Moorhead a 2-0 lead after two innings.

With an early lead, RedHawks’ Cesilio Pimentel looked comfortable on the hill. The southpaw threw three innings, allowing just one hit with a walk and three strikeouts before giving way to the bullpen.

Fargo-Moorhead would expand their lead in the fifth frame. Keury De La Cruz reached first on a two-out single. De La Cruz then went from first to home thanks to a two-bagger from Josh Mazzola and another Saints’ error to make it 3-0.

The Saints’ bats came alive in the sixth inning. Tim Colwell led off by getting plunked in the back – and would score later in the frame on a RedHawks’ fielding error. St. Paul scored again in the eighth inning. Jon Kristofferson doubled and would come around on a Colwell double one batter later.

St. Paul tied the game in the next half-inning. Catcher Jack Goihl led off the frame by taking a base on balls, and came around to score on a Kristofferson single three batters later to even the scoreboard 3-3.

Derrick Fox walked to bring Delfino to the plate with one out, setting up potential back-to-back walk-off games for the Cloverdale, California native. Delfino didn’t come through this time as his strikeout-throwout ended the game in a 3-3 tie.

What’s next? Fargo-Moorhead will travel north of the border to take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Wednesday and Thursday May 9-10. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. on both evenings.