Bear Protection From the Family Pooch

Is your family dog this brave? Check out the amazing video.
Emily Welker

It’s backyard recreation season all across the country, and here in bear country, it’s not unusual to see a black bear or two wander into our neighborhoods.

What IS unusual is the behavior of this family dog in the San Gabriel Valley in California, who stepped up to the task of protecting his family’s property from one furry intruder. Check out the video from our morning show and ponder whether your pooch is up to the challenge!

