Becker County Man Dies in Farm Accident

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A Becker County man is dead after getting trapped between his tractor and a tree.

Emergency crews were called out just before 3 o’clock to 28998 Tower Road.

They found 77-year-old Larry Jones trapped under a still running tractor.

The tractor was moved and Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a mechanical failure and the terrain both contributed to his death.