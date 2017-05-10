Fargo Park District Unveils New Pickleball Complex

Pickleball was invented near Seattle in the 1960s
Site Staff

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Park District has unveiled a new six court pickleball complex.

The new outdoor venue is located in Brunsdale Park in South Fargo and was made possible through a donation by the Brunsdale family.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that uses large wooden paddles and a whiffle ball and is played on a miniature size tennis court.

The park district says that the venue is a welcomed addition to the community.

“We really bring quality of life to Fargo and a unique complex like this…the vision from Roger and the Brunsdales to have a complex like this is really, really rewarding to see it come to fruition,” said Clay Whittlesey with the Fargo Park District.

The site will be a part of the North Dakota Senior Games later this summer.

Pickleball was invented near Seattle in the 1960s.

Related Post

Springboard for the Arts, MNSBHC, Fergus Falls Fou...
MSUM Men’s and Women’s Basketball Goin...
Looking for a Summer Job? Fargo Park District is L...
Fargo Park District Announces Ticket Sales for But...

You Might Like