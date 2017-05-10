Fargo Park District Unveils New Pickleball Complex

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Park District has unveiled a new six court pickleball complex.

The new outdoor venue is located in Brunsdale Park in South Fargo and was made possible through a donation by the Brunsdale family.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that uses large wooden paddles and a whiffle ball and is played on a miniature size tennis court.

The park district says that the venue is a welcomed addition to the community.

“We really bring quality of life to Fargo and a unique complex like this…the vision from Roger and the Brunsdales to have a complex like this is really, really rewarding to see it come to fruition,” said Clay Whittlesey with the Fargo Park District.

The site will be a part of the North Dakota Senior Games later this summer.

Pickleball was invented near Seattle in the 1960s.