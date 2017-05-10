KVRR News Team Takes Two Awards in AP Great Plains Broadcast Contest

Reporter Shiina LoSciuto and photographer John Hanson placed first for "Spoiled Soil"

FARGO, ND — We have to take a moment to congratulate our team at KVRR Local News.

We won two awards in the 2016 AP Great Plains Broadcast Contest, which included twenty broadcast outlets in North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Reporter Shiina LoSciuto and Photographer John Hanson placed 1st in the Agriculture category for their story “Spoiled Soil” about a North Dakota man’s farmland that has been damaged by salt water spills.

The entire KVRR team had the 3rd best newscast of the year for our coverage of the funeral of Officer Jason Moszer.

If you would like to check out Spoiled Soil, click here.

For our coverage of Officer Jason Moszer’s Funeral, click here.